March 11 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE and BSE Trading Update

Many investors are searching online to find out whether the stock market will remain closed on March 11. However, according to the official holiday calendar of the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, March 11 is not a stock market holiday.

Since there are no national festivals, special occasions, or scheduled trading holidays on this date, both stock exchanges will operate normally. Trading will take place as usual in all segments including equity, derivatives, and currency markets.

Normal Trading Timings

On March 11, the stock market will follow its regular schedule. The pre-open session will begin at 9:00 AM, while the normal trading session will run from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

This means investors and traders can continue buying and selling shares without any interruption. Market participants can also place orders, track live market movements, and execute trades throughout the day.

When Does the Stock Market Usually Close?

The Indian stock market generally remains closed on national holidays, major festivals, and weekends. In addition to Sundays, trading is also closed on certain occasions such as Holi, Diwali, Independence Day, and Republic Day.

However, since March 11 does not fall on a weekend or a festival, the market will function as a regular trading day.

What Investors Should Know

Investors are advised to always check the official holiday calendar released by the stock exchanges to plan their trading activities. For now, there are no restrictions or closures scheduled for March 11, and market operations will continue normally.

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