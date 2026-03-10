AP Rains Likely, Temperatures Rise in Telangana

Weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are currently showing contrasting patterns. While several districts in North Andhra are experiencing slightly cooler temperatures due to cloud cover, heat levels are gradually increasing across many parts of Telangana.

According to meteorological observations, the change in North Andhra’s weather is linked to a surface circulation that has formed near the coast in the west-central Bay of Bengal. This weather system is bringing cloudy skies to districts such as Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that these areas may witness light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Due to the cloud cover and rainfall activity, temperatures in these districts are expected to remain relatively lower compared to the rest of the region. In Visakhapatnam, the current temperature is around 26 degrees Celsius and is likely to reach a maximum of about 28 degrees Celsius during the day.

However, weather conditions in other parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region are expected to remain mostly dry, with no significant rainfall forecast in the coming days.

In contrast, Telangana is witnessing a steady rise in temperatures. Daytime heat is becoming more intense, with maximum temperatures ranging between 33 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in several districts.

Weather officials have also indicated the possibility of unseasonal rainfall between the 16th and 23rd of this month. Thunderstorms and lightning activity are expected in districts including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar.

Farmers have been advised to remain alert during this period, as there is also a possibility of hailstorms in some areas. Such weather conditions could potentially affect crops if proper precautions are not taken.

Until the middle of the month, hot and dry winds are likely to continue across Telangana, making outdoor activities uncomfortable during the daytime. Although the forecasted rains next week may bring short-term relief from the heat, weather experts caution that temperatures could climb again towards the end of March and during April as summer conditions strengthen across the region.

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