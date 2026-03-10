Celebrate Ugadi 2026 with Telugu Routes on March 15 at Shankarpalli, Hyderabad

A unique cultural experience celebrating the traditions of the Telugu New Year will be hosted near Hyderabad as part of Telugu Routes – Ugadi Edition 2026, a private cultural retreat designed to revive the essence and philosophy of Ugadi through food, art, literature and heritage.

The event will take place on March 15, 2026, at a private forest estate near Shankarpalli, welcoming only 50 guests for an intimate gathering.

The initiative is supported by Telangana Tourism along with heritage-focused organisations such as Zishta, YK Antiques, and the Netherlands-based National Institute of Culinary and Cultural Traditions (NICCT). The collaboration aims to revive, document and showcase Telugu culinary heritage and craftsmanship while positioning the Telugu states within the emerging global narrative of cultural and culinary tourism.

The day-long retreat is designed to unfold like a traditional Ugadi celebration in a Telugu home. Guests will arrive early in the morning through forest surroundings to the sound of nadaswaram, followed by a festive breakfast inspired by traditional Ugadi kitchens.

One of the highlights of the event will be a special interaction with actor, playwright and author Tanikella Bharani, who will speak about the origins of Telugu culinary traditions and their links to mythology, literature and history.

The cultural experience will also feature Perini Tandavam, the ancient Kakatiya warrior dance of Telangana, performed in the courtyard as a tribute to the region’s artistic legacy.

Guests will also experience displays of antique Telugu kitchen tools curated by YK Museum and Zishta, offering a glimpse into traditional cooking practices. A demonstration of the ganuga oil press, where fresh oil is extracted and served with warm rice, will provide a sensory connection to age-old food traditions.

The culinary highlight of the retreat will be a traditional Telangana feast served on lotus leaves, curated by Sandhya Linga of The Rasam Room, featuring heirloom recipes rooted in the region’s agrarian and festive traditions.

Later in the day, a literary salon inspired by the iconic Telugu film Shankarabharanam will explore the influence of language, music and storytelling on Telugu cultural identity.

Food will remain central to the experience, with an evening Telugu High Tea inspired by Coastal Andhra and North Andhra cuisines. Artisans will prepare traditional delicacies such as Ariselu, Bobbatlu, Gavvalu and Punugulu live over open flame in the courtyard.

Each guest will also receive a handcrafted Ugadi bag filled with curated objects through the day, including festival foods, literature and handcrafted ceramics used during the meal.

Organisers say the initiative seeks to highlight the depth of Telugu culture through thoughtful storytelling and intimate gatherings. As global travellers increasingly seek authentic regional experiences, events like Telugu Routes aim to present Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as emerging destinations for cultural and culinary tourism.