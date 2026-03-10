One Piece Season 2 Release: When and Where to Watch the New Episodes in India

The highly anticipated second season of the live-action series One Piece has officially premiered on Netflix, bringing new adventures for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. The new season continues the story as the crew sails into the dangerous Grand Line, encountering powerful enemies and mysterious islands along their journey.

For viewers in India, the series became available for streaming at around 12:30 PM IST on March 10, 2026, aligning with Netflix’s global midnight release in the United States.

Unlike many shows that release episodes weekly, Netflix has dropped all eight episodes of Season 2 at once, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire storyline in a single session.

The new season adapts several arcs from the famous manga created by Eiichiro Oda, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. These arcs introduce new characters, alliances, and villains that push the Straw Hat Pirates deeper into their adventurous quest for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.