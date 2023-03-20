Telangana Heavy Rains Destroy 5K Acre Crops

The untimely rains that lashed the state over three days caused damage to the crops in over 5,000 acres including maize, paddy and mango.

The state Agriculture secretary Raghunandan Rao said that a preliminary report of damaged crops is being prepared and there will be a clarity on how much crops are damaged due to the unseasonal rains once the report is out.

As per the statistics available at the department, various crops have been cultivated in 72.61 lakh acres in the state in yasangi (summer season). Of this, 56.44 lakh acres of paddy, 6.48 lakh acres of maize, 3.64 lakh acres of gram and 2.42 lakh acres of groundnut were cultivated. There are 3.50 lakh acres of mango cultivation in the state.

Hailstorm damaged maize, chilli and mango crops mainly in Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts in the state.

