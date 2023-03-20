Highest Rainfall in Hyderabad, Deets Inside

Telangana has witnessed heavy hailstones and thunderstorm rains in the past few days. The reports say that Hyderabad has received three times more rain than normal due to weather disturbances. From March 16th to 19th, Hyderabad has received 571.9 mm of rainfall, crossing the 47.3 mm record of 2014. Bhadrachamchal has received the highest average rainfall of 92.6 mm in the last few days. Khammam and Hakimpet also had downpours from March 16th to 19th.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that from Monday the rainfalls will subside with cloudy weather and pleasant temperatures for the next few days in the state.