Dasara Pre-Release Event Date Fixed!

Natural star Nani has been trending on social media for a while now. It is because of Nani's aggressive promotions about his upcoming film Dasara. It is one of the most awaited films of the year.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Nani's Dasara pre-release event is likely to be held on March 24 or 26. The filmmakers are yet to confirm the official pre-release date and venue of the event. Dasara trailer received a thumping response from all quarters. Nani and his fans have pinned huge hopes on the film.

Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh will be playing the love interest of Nani in Dasara. It will hit the big screens on March 30, 2023.

