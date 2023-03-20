Is Everything Well Between Niharika, Chaitanya JV?

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of senior actor Naga Babu and sister of the young actor Varun Tej. She has been married to young professional Chaitanya JV since December 10, 2020.

Looks like all is not well between the couple. Rumors are doing the rounds that all is not well between Niharika and Chaitanya JV, as the latter has unfollowed Niharika on Instagram. It is being speculated that Niharika and Chaitanya JV are heading for their divorce. But it is not officially confirmed yet. An official confirmation regarding the same news will be a big story if it comes.

Niharika has featured in a couple of films such as Oka Manasu, Sye Raa and others. She is also producing a few web series on her production banner Pink Elephant Pictures.