Huge Demand For Dasara's Rights In Karnataka

Natural Star Nani's upcoming film Dasara is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film's trailer has struck a chord with the audience. Recently, the period action drama completed all censor formalities. It received U/A certificate. The censor report team appreciated the film, whose length is 156 minutes.

According to the reports, there is a huge demand for Dasara's theatrical rights from several distributors. They are said to be fighting among themselves to grab the rights to the film. KGF producers (read Hombale Films) are also in the race to bag the film's rights.

Looking at the competition among distributors to bag the rights, the buzz for the film seems to be high.

Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead alongside Nani. It is their second collaboration after Nenu Local. Dasara is slated to hit the big screens on March 30, 2023.