Yash Kicked Out By Top Production House - Read On To Know The Reason

Mar 18, 2023, 12:04 IST
Kannada actor Yash needs no introduction. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood. He was last seen in the KGF franchise. Reports are doing the rounds that Yash has jacked up his remuneration after the smash success of KGF 2 last year. 

If some reports are to be believed, Yash demanded a whopping Rs 75 cr for a film offered by a leading production house. The banner decided to kick him out for hiking his remuneration to unbelievable levels and for showing attitude.

Many producers are not ready to strike a deal with him. This piece of news is confirmed by film critic Umair Sandhu. Here's the tweet posted by him:

Yash's last theatrical release was KGF 2, which was directed by Prashanth Neel.
 


