Yash Kicked Out By Top Production House - Read On To Know The Reason

Kannada actor Yash needs no introduction. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood. He was last seen in the KGF franchise. Reports are doing the rounds that Yash has jacked up his remuneration after the smash success of KGF 2 last year.

If some reports are to be believed, Yash demanded a whopping Rs 75 cr for a film offered by a leading production house. The banner decided to kick him out for hiking his remuneration to unbelievable levels and for showing attitude.

Many producers are not ready to strike a deal with him. This piece of news is confirmed by film critic Umair Sandhu. Here's the tweet posted by him:

Top South & Bollywood Production Houses KICKED OUT #Yash & his atitude. After #KGFChapter2 Success, He is demanding 75 cr per film. As per Producers, This is TOO MUCH ! That’s why Nobody is Ready to Sign him. Pride Hath a fall! Mr. Yash. pic.twitter.com/W8Wra3VGa0 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 16, 2023

Yash's last theatrical release was KGF 2, which was directed by Prashanth Neel.

