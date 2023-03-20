Allu Arjun Rejects, Ram Charan Accepts It : Deets Inside

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are popular actors in Tollywood. Every filmmaker wants to work with them as they are bankable stars in Telugu. Ram Charan will soon be teaming up with Tamil film director Lokesh Kangaraj.

The film will go on floors as soon as Lokesh Kangaraj gets free after Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Lokesh narrated a script to Bunny but he rejected it, as it was not suitable for him. Lokesh went with the same script to Ram Charan.

RRR actor okayed it, and the film will soon materialize. More details about the film are awaited.

In the meantime, Ram Charan is on cloud nine as his Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar Award. Recently, Charan was also one of the speakers at India Today Conclave. Coming to Lokesh, His last film Vikram did well at the box office.