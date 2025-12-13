Telangana Government Holiday List 2026 Released

The Telangana state government has officially issued the list of general and optional holidays for the year 2026. As per the notification, all state government offices will remain closed on every Sunday and on the second Saturdays throughout the year.

Along with general holidays, the government has also released the optional holiday list, which includes festivals and occasions that fall on weekends as well. Government employees are permitted to choose up to five optional holidays in 2026, based on personal preference, and the selection is not restricted by religion.

The government further clarified that dates of Islamic festivals such as Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan), Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Muharram (Shahadat Imam Hussain), and Eid Milad-un-Nabi may change depending on moon sighting. Any revisions to these dates or the declaration of new holidays will be communicated through electronic and print media.

Telangana General Holidays List 2026

Below is the list of general holidays notified by the Telangana government for 2026, including those that fall on Sundays:

January 14 (Wednesday) – Bhogi

January 15 (Thursday) – Sankranti / Pongal

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

February 15 (Sunday) – Maha Shivaratri

March 3 (Tuesday) – Holi

March 19 (Thursday) – Ugadi

March 21 (Saturday) – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

March 22 (Sunday) – Following Day of Ramzan

March 27 (Friday) – Sri Rama Navami

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 5 (Sunday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 27 (Wednesday) – Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid)

June 26 (Friday) – Shahadat Imam Hussain

August 10 (Monday) – Bonalu

August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday) – Eid Milad-un-Nabi

September 4 (Friday) – Sri Krishna Ashtami

September 14 (Monday) – Vinayaka Chavithi

October 2 (Friday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 18 (Sunday) – Saddula Bathukamma

October 20 (Tuesday) – Vijaya Dasami / Dussehra

October 21 (Wednesday) – Following Day of Vijaya Dasami

November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali

November 24 (Tuesday) – Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak’s Jayanti

December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

December 26 (Saturday) – Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day)

Key Highlights

All state government offices will remain closed on Sundays and second Saturdays in 2026.

Employees may opt for any five optional holidays during the year.

Several important festivals fall on weekends, including Maha Shivaratri, Saddula Bathukamma, and Deepavali.

Holiday dates linked to moon sighting may be revised and announced separately.

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