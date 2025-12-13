Lionel Messi Set to Play Football Match with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Today, Dec 13, at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad on Monday as part of his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025, sparking massive excitement among fans. The visit features a special 7-a-side exhibition match on Saturday, December 13, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, where Messi is set to share the field with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The evening will also include a musical celebration highlighting key moments from the Argentine star’s legendary career.

Promotional posters showcasing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alongside Messi have been installed outside the Uppal stadium, drawing large crowds of football enthusiasts eager to catch a glimpse of the global superstar. According to the event schedule, the musical performances will begin at 5:30 pm, while Messi is expected to arrive at the stadium between 7:00 and 7:30 pm today.

Event organiser Anuttam Reddy said Messi will spend close to an hour on the ground and take part in multiple engagements. “There is plenty of entertainment planned for everyone. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Messi will also interact with children during the event,” he said.

Fans gathered outside the stadium from early morning, with many expressing frustration over ticket access and entry restrictions. “We have tickets, but the police have asked us to wait outside for now. Many guests are expected, and we will be allowed in before the match begins,” one fan told media. Another supporter, Mohammad Wajid, said he and his friends had been trying to get tickets online since morning but were unsuccessful.

Despite the crowd management challenges, excitement remains high. “People are thrilled about this match of legends. Many tickets are already sold out. Revanth Reddy’s fitness is impressive, and we’re confident our team will do well,” said another fan, Mustafa Ali.

Messi’s Hyderabad visit follows his recent stop in Kolkata, where thousands turned up to welcome him. However, scenes of chaos unfolded at Salt Lake Stadium after the footballer left the venue earlier than expected, leading to protests and vandalism, including damage to banners, posters and stadium seating.

This tour marks Lionel Messi’s return to India after 14 years. His previous visit was in 2011, when Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0 in an international friendly in Kolkata. The long gap since his last appearance has only heightened anticipation, making the GOAT India Tour 2025 a landmark moment for Indian football fans.