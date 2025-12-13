EPFO New Rule 2025: Is PF Mandatory for Salaries Above Rs 15,000?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a key clarification on PF eligibility, addressing a common question that affects millions of salaried employees across India: Is Provident Fund (PF) membership mandatory if basic salary and dearness allowance together exceed Rs 15,000 per month?

According to EPFO, PF enrollment is not compulsory for employees whose basic salary plus DA is more than Rs 15,000, provided they are not already EPF members. This means individuals who are joining a job for the first time and have never been part of the EPF system can choose not to enroll.

However, the rule changes if the employee already has an EPF account.

PF Continues for Existing EPF Members

EPFO has made it clear that employees who are existing EPF members will continue to remain under the PF framework even after changing jobs, regardless of their salary level. In other words, once a person becomes a PF member, their coverage does not end simply because their salary crosses the Rs 15,000 threshold.

“If a person is already an EPF member, they will continue under the PF scheme even if their salary exceeds Rs 15,000,” EPFO stated.

Voluntary PF Option Available

EPFO has also highlighted that employees earning above Rs 15,000 can opt for PF coverage voluntarily. This is allowed under Para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, but only if both the employee and the employer mutually agree.

This option is particularly useful for employees who want to build stronger retirement savings or maintain continuity in their PF account.

Six-Month Deadline for Submission

To avail voluntary PF membership, EPFO has set a strict timeline. The Para 26(6) option must be submitted to the EPF office within six months of joining the job. If this deadline is missed, enrolling in PF at a later stage may become difficult.

EPFO has emphasized that even with mutual consent, PF membership will be considered valid only if the option is filed within the prescribed time.

Key Takeaway

Employees earning more than Rs 15,000 per month (Basic Salary + DA) are not required to enroll in PF mandatorily if they are new to the EPF system. However, voluntary enrollment is allowed with employer consent and timely submission of the required declaration.