Telangana Former CM KCR Summoned To Appear Before SIT in Phone Tapping Case: Video

In a significant development in the ongoing Telangana phone tapping investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged illegal surveillance during the previous BRS government has issued a notice to former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The notice requests his examination on January 30 at 3:00 pm, but clarifies that his appearance is voluntary. Citing his age (65+) and health considerations, the SIT has given KCR the option to appear for questioning at a location of his choice within Hyderabad.

The development marks a major escalation in the probe, which many political observers say could have far-reaching implications for Telangana’s political landscape.

Earlier Summons to BRS Leaders

The SIT’s move comes in the wake of a series of notices and examinations of senior BRS leaders in the past weeks. On January 23, the SIT summoned BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for questioning in connection with the case. He appeared before the team at Jubilee Hills police station, following an earlier notice issued under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which stated that his “personal examination is necessary”.

Just days prior, longtime BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao was questioned by the SIT for over seven hours in relation to the allegations.

More recently, the SIT also served notice to former BRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who complied with summons for questioning, underscoring the widening scope of the inquiry.

Background of the Case

The probe stems from allegations that during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, officials of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) conducted unauthorized phone tapping and surveillance of several individuals, including political opponents, journalists, businessmen, and other public figures. The case came into the public domain after the March 2024 arrest of then SIB deputy SP D. Praneeth Rao, which triggered a police case at Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad.

So far, six individuals, mainly senior police officers and a media executive, have been named as accused in the official chargesheet. The SIT, led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, has not listed any political leader as an accused but continues to examine key political figures in the case.

Political Reaction

The SIT’s actions have drawn sharp political responses. BRS leaders have denounced the summons to KTR and other party figures as politically motivated, alleging that the ruling Congress-led state government is misusing investigative agencies to target the opposition. Senior party leaders have staged protests and labelled the inquiry a vendetta.

KTR, after his questioning, described the process as a “diversionary tactic” by the state government to distract public attention from administrative issues, while asserting that the party will fully cooperate with lawful inquiries.

What’s Next

With notices now reaching the former Chief Minister himself, the probe appears poised to enter a crucial phase. KCR’s voluntary appearance on January 30 could provide the SIT with critical insights into the alleged unauthorized surveillance network — and possibly shed light on decision-making at the highest levels of the erstwhile BRS government.

Stakeholders across Telangana’s political spectrum are watching closely, as developments in the case continue to reverberate through the state’s political discourse.