Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations: New vs Old Regime, Slabs, Deductions & Rebates

As the Union Budget 2026–27 draws closer, income tax reforms are once again in the spotlight. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1, is expected to focus heavily on tax-related announcements. With zero tax already applicable on income up to ₹12.75 lakh under the new tax regime, taxpayers are now eagerly awaiting further clarity on tax slabs, rebates, deductions, capital gains rules, and simplified filing procedures.

Middle-Class Expectations Run High

Following the major overhaul in Budget 2025, which introduced sweeping benefits for those opting for the new tax regime, expectations are especially high among salaried individuals and middle-income earners. Last year’s reforms brought in zero tax on income up to ₹12 lakh, enhanced the standard deduction to ₹75,000, and increased the Section 87A rebate to ₹60,000, significantly easing the tax burden for millions.

However, while the new tax regime witnessed significant relief, the old tax regime remained unchanged, with no revisions in tax slabs, exemptions, or deductions. This uneven treatment has intensified discussions around the future relevance of the traditional tax structure.

Future of the Old Tax Regime Under Question

With repeated incentives favoring the new tax regime, uncertainty looms over whether the old tax system will continue or be phased out gradually. Popular deductions such as Section 80C (savings and investments), Section 80D (health insurance), home loan interest under Section 24(b), and NPS benefits have not been updated for several years.

Tax experts suggest that Budget 2026 could provide long-awaited clarity on whether the old regime will coexist with the new one or be discontinued. There is also speculation that limited deductions could be introduced under the new regime to encourage long-term savings, particularly in retirement funds, insurance policies, and housing investments.

Demand for Simpler Tax Filing and Faster Refunds

Beyond changes in slabs and deductions, taxpayers are calling for simpler income tax procedures, faster refunds, and reduced compliance hurdles. Issues such as delays in return processing, mismatches in AIS data, TDS complications, and frequent notices continue to trouble salaried employees, freelancers, and senior citizens.

Simplifying the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing process and improving backend systems remain top priorities for many taxpayers ahead of Budget 2026.

Special Focus on Senior Citizens

Another major expectation revolves around tax relief for senior citizens under the new tax regime, which currently does not offer age-based exemptions. Experts and advocacy groups are urging the government to introduce special slabs, higher rebates, or enhanced medical deductions to support retirees coping with rising healthcare and living costs.

What to Expect from Budget 2026

While large-scale tax cuts may be unlikely, Budget 2026 is expected to emphasize clarity, stability, and ease of compliance. Whether the government chooses to overhaul the old tax regime, fine-tune the new structure, or strike a balance between both systems will be among the most anticipated announcements of this Budget session.

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