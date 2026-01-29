Hyderabad–Vijayawada TGSRTC Bus Accident in Telangana's Nalgonda; Three Injured - Video

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada met with an accident on Thursday, January 29, in Nalgonda district.

The incident occurred on a national highway at Kattanguru mandal after the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding bus, which rammed into the median. At the time of the accident, 26 passengers were on board. Three of them sustained minor injuries.

Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital. Traffic on the highway was temporarily disrupted as a crane was used to remove the damaged bus.

More details are awaited. The video of the aftermath of the bus accident has been surfaced online.