Telangana Inter Hall Ticket 2026 To be Released Soon: Direct link and how to check?

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to release the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Hall Tickets 2026 for both 1st-year and 2nd-year students shortly. Once issued, students will be able to collect their admit cards through their respective schools and also access them online via the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates appearing for the TS Intermediate theory examinations 2026 are advised to regularly check official announcements to stay updated on the hall ticket release and examination schedule.

How Students Will Receive Their Hall Tickets

School authorities will be responsible for downloading the hall tickets using their official login credentials once the link becomes active. Students can then collect their printed admit cards directly from their schools. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and students must ensure they carry it on all exam days.

Practical Exam Dates Already Revised

Earlier, the board revised the schedule for the Intermediate practical examinations. As per the latest notification, the practical exams for both 1st and 2nd-year students will be conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026. The theory examination hall tickets will be released ahead of these dates to help students prepare accordingly.

Preview Hall Ticket Released for Verification

To avoid errors, TGBIE had earlier provided a preview version of the hall ticket. This allows students to verify personal and academic details before the final admit card is generated. Students can check the preview hall ticket by logging into the official portal using their SSC Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Any discrepancies in personal information should be immediately reported to school authorities for correction to prevent complications during the examinations.

Steps to Download TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 Online

Once available, students can follow these simple steps to download the hall ticket online:

Visit the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link for “Intermediate Theory Exam Hall Ticket 2026”

Enter the required login credentials

View the hall ticket displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Important Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

Students must carefully review the information printed on the hall ticket, which includes:

Candidate’s full name

Roll number

Examination name and year

Photograph and signature

Subject-wise exam schedule

Examination centre address

Reporting time.

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