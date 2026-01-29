Telangana Approves ₹110 Crore Road Project Linking Gandipet and Manikonda

In a major boost to Hyderabad’s road infrastructure, the Telangana government has approved ₹110 crore for a new arterial road project connecting Shankarpally Road near MGIT in Gandipet to Manikonda. The ambitious 3.57-kilometre Pipeline Road corridor is aimed at reducing severe traffic congestion in several fast-growing neighbourhoods, including Kokapet, Gandipet, Manikonda, Puppalguda, and Narsingi.

The upcoming road will be developed as a six-lane carriageway with a wide 10-metre central median, designed to accommodate a heritage water channel. The project will also include modern urban features such as stormwater drains combined with pedestrian footpaths on both sides, culverts, minor bridges, improved junction layouts, and extensive landscaping.

Project Execution and Timeline

The construction work will be undertaken by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), an infrastructure development arm of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Authorities will soon issue tenders through the e-procurement platform to initiate the project.

Alongside the main road, HGCL will also develop two additional missing link roads, each measuring 80 feet in width, to provide alternative travel routes. These feeder roads are expected to significantly improve connectivity across Alkapur Township, Manikonda, Neknampur, and nearby localities.

Faster Travel and Improved Connectivity

Officials stated that the new arterial and link roads would drastically reduce travel time, offering relief to thousands of commuters who face daily traffic delays in this western corridor of Hyderabad. The construction of the link roads is estimated to cost ₹3.27 crore and is scheduled for completion within six months.

The improved road network is expected to streamline vehicle movement, enhance last-mile connectivity, and provide smoother access between residential colonies, commercial zones, and employment hubs.

Part of Hyderabad’s Urban Expansion Plan

This infrastructure upgrade is part of the Telangana government’s broader strategy to strengthen transportation networks in rapidly urbanising parts of Hyderabad. With the western corridor witnessing significant residential and commercial growth, the new road project is being designed to support future traffic demands and sustainable urban development.

Once completed, the project is set to transform daily commuting experiences, promote economic activity, and improve overall quality of life for residents in the surrounding areas.

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