School Holidays in February 2026: Complete State-Wise List and Festival Dates

February 2026 brings several significant religious and cultural occasions that may result in school holidays across different parts of India. With major festivals such as Maha Shivaratri and regional celebrations like Shivaji Jayanti, students, parents, and educators should stay informed about the official holiday calendar to plan academic schedules and travel effectively.

Since school holiday announcements can differ from state to state, it is always advisable to verify the final list issued by respective state education departments, school administrations, and district authorities.

Key School Holidays in February 2026

Here are some of the major festivals and observances that may lead to school holidays in February 2026:

February 1 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

February 12 – Birth Anniversary of Swami Dayananda Saraswati (Restricted Holiday)

February 15 – Maha Shivaratri (Restricted Holiday / Public Holiday in many states)

February 19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Restricted Holiday, Public Holiday in Maharashtra)

These dates are widely recognized, though the actual observance and school closure depend on state-level notifications.

State-Wise School Holidays in February 2026

Below is an overview of prominent state-specific school holidays in February 2026, based on regional customs and official calendars:

February 1 (Sunday) – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Observed in Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

February 15 (Sunday) – Maha Shivaratri

Celebrated across most states in India, with limited observance in regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

February 15 (Sunday) – Lui-Ngai-Ni Festival

Primarily observed in Manipur.

February 18 (Wednesday) – Losar (Tibetan New Year)

Observed mainly in Sikkim.

February 19 (Thursday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

A major public and school holiday in Maharashtra.

Important Academic Updates for February 2026

CBSE Board Examinations: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 17, 2026. Students are advised to stay updated through official notifications.

Other State and National Boards: Most education boards across India, including ICSE and state boards, are expected to commence their board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 during February 2026.

Students and parents should frequently check official education board websites and school circulars to confirm exam timetables and holiday announcements.

Where to Find State-Wise School Holiday Lists for 2026

To stay fully informed, parents and students can refer to state-wise school holiday calendars for 2026, which include government holidays, restricted holidays, and regional festival breaks. These calendars are released by state education departments and district administrations, offering the most reliable updates.

Also read: Medaram Jathara 2026: Demand for Statewide Holidays on January 30 & 31 in Telangana