Who Was Shambhavi Pathak? The 25-Year-Old Pilot Killed in Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

The nation awoke to heartbreak on Wednesday as a routine flight turned into an unspeakable tragedy near Baramati airport. A Learjet 45, carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, crashed during a second landing attempt in low-visibility conditions, claiming the lives of all five people on board. Among them was 25-year-old co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, whose promising journey in the skies was cut short far too soon.

Hours before the fatal crash, Shambhavi sent a simple message to her grandmother in Gwalior: “Good morning.” It was a rare text, and unknowingly, her last. That quiet greeting now echoes with unbearable poignancy, a tender reminder of a life filled with love, duty, and unfulfilled dreams.

Shambhavi was serving as First Officer on the private Learjet 45 operated by VSR Aviation, flying from Mumbai to Baramati. The aircraft encountered difficulties while approaching the runway, leading to the devastating accident that also claimed the lives of Captain Sumit Kapoor, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar’s personal security officer Vidip Jadhav.

The daughter of an Army officer, Shambhavi grew up with discipline in her bones and the sky in her eyes. Her dream of flying took shape during her school years at Air Force Bal Bharati School and never let go. She pursued it with quiet determination—earning a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from the University of Mumbai, followed by rigorous training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy. There, she stood out as a brilliant student, later serving as an assistant flight instructor, guiding others toward their own takeoffs.

Colleagues remember her as warm, sincere, and deeply professional—someone who carried responsibility with grace beyond her years. In a field that demands resilience and precision, Shambhavi embodied both, carving her space as a young woman with courage and competence.

Her final flight has ended, but her story does not. It lives on in the people she inspired, the students she mentored, and the family who cherished her. As the nation mourns this tragic loss, Captain Shambhavi Pathak is remembered not only for how she died, but for how beautifully—and purposefully—she lived.