Dhurandhar OTT Release: When, Where and What Time to Watch Ranveer’s Blockbuster Online

Dhurandhar, the blockbuster spy thriller headlined by Ranveer Singh, is expected to make its OTT debut on January 30, 2026, according to multiple media reports. The film is likely to start streaming on Netflix from 12 am IST, marking its digital premiere exactly 54 days after its theatrical release.

Although reports suggest that Netflix has secured the film’s digital rights, the streaming giant has not yet officially confirmed the release date. The absence of Dhurandhar from Netflix’s “Coming Soon” list has further fueled speculation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an announcement.

The buzz around the OTT release is unusually high because Dhurandhar is still enjoying a successful run in theatres. Released on December 5, 2025, the film continues to attract audiences even in its eighth week. Trade reports indicate that it earned approximately ₹0.5 crore on Day 54, taking its total domestic collection close to the ₹900 crore mark. This sustained performance prompted many viewers to skip the theatrical experience and wait for the OTT release instead.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Hamza, a complex intelligence officer navigating moral grey zones, while Akshaye Khanna plays the formidable antagonist Rehman Dakait.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 19, 2027. The strong box office performance of the first installment and the intense interest in its OTT release have fast-tracked plans for the sequel.

If industry reports are accurate, Dhurandhar will begin streaming on Netflix in the early hours of January 30. Until then, fans are advised to keep a close watch on Netflix’s official channels for confirmation.