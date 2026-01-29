Sai Pallavi Opposite Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2; Set To Replace Deepika Padukone

Prabhas’ sci-fi mythological epic Kalki 2898 AD stands tall as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, and as the film nears two years since its release, buzz around its much-awaited sequel is steadily growing.

Fresh speculation suggests that Sai Pallavi may join the cast of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in a major role. According to online reports, the actress has emerged as the top choice to replace Deepika Padukone, who will no longer be part of the franchise.

Earlier, names like Alia Bhatt were also said to be under consideration, but recent chatter indicates that Sai Pallavi is currently leading the race. However, it must be noted that no official confirmation has been made by the makers regarding the casting.

Deepika Padukone exits Kalki franchise

The speculation gained momentum after Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the film, officially announced that Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel. In a statement shared on social media in September 2025, the producers cited commitment-related issues and the inability to build a long-term working partnership as the reason for parting ways.

Despite the long journey of making the first film, the makers stated that they were unable to continue the collaboration for the sequel.

Prabhas to begin shooting from February 2026

Meanwhile, preparations for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 are expected to begin soon. Reports suggest that Prabhas will start shooting for the sequel from February 2, 2026. Following this schedule, the star is also expected to juggle his other projects, Spirit and Fauji, handling multiple shoots simultaneously.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi mythological spectacle set 6,000 years into the future. The story unfolds in the dystopian world of 2898 AD, ruled by the tyrannical Supreme Yaskin, a self-proclaimed god who controls access to a utopian land known as the Complex.

As fear governs society, while some submit to Yaskin’s rule, others rise in rebellion—setting the stage for an epic clash of power, faith, and destiny.