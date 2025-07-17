Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at Plate Manufacturing Unit in Balanagar

A fire broke out at a plate manufacturing unit in Balanagar, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred at Durodine Industries around 4 a.m.

According to reports, four fire engines were dispatched to the site to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed. Speaking to the media, a fire official confirmed that four fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire at Durodine Industries, located in Fatehnagar, Balanagar. “Dumping work is currently underway. No injuries or fatalities have been reported. The cause of the inferno is still under investigation,” the official said.

This incident adds to a series of recent fire accidents reported in Telangana. In May this year, a major blaze at Gulzar House near Charminar claimed the lives of 17 members of a family, including eight children.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a residential apartment in Hyderabad. Thanks to a swift response, five people were rescued safely. The fire occurred in a G+4 building at Aijaz Residency, Moghalpura.

Meanwhile, tension gripped Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after a fire erupted on the stationary Tirupati-Hisar Express, which was on a loop line. The flames spread to the adjacent Rayalaseema Express, damaging one coach. Fortunately, no passengers were on board at the time. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.