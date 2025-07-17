Bonalu Festival 2025: Hyderabad Schools Holiday on July 21

The Telangana government has declared a holiday on July 21 for schools and colleges within the city due to the Bonalu festival. This move will provide relief to students as well as parents.

The Bonalu festival, which is an important festival in Telangana, is celebrated annually during the Ashadha month. Although the Golconda Bonalu and Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu celebrations are already over, the Lal Darwaja Bonalu will be held on July 20.

Security Arrangements

The police force has arranged intricate security measures for the Lal Darwaja Bonalu festival. The festival is anticipated to attract huge numbers of people, and officials are taking necessary steps to conduct the festival safely and smoothly for the devotees.

Holiday Details

As per the 2025 holiday schedule announced by the Telangana government, July 21 has been announced as a general holiday, along with being an optional holiday. This implies that all government schools and private schools, along with offices, will be closed on that day.

Other Holidays Coming Up

The government has also announced the dates for other significant festivals in the coming months. The Dasara holidays will be observed from September 21 to October 3, while Christmas holidays will be from December 23 to 27. The Sankranthi holidays are scheduled from January 11 to 16, 2026.

Festival Significance

The Bonalu festival is a significant aspect of Telangana's culture, and the government has initiated measures to facilitate its celebration in a smooth manner. The festival is a period of worship, festivity, and bonding between people, and the authorities are making efforts to make it a cherished experience for everyone.

Impact on Daily Life

The July 21 holiday is likely to take a toll on everyday life in Hyderabad, with offices and schools shut. But the festive mood will promise happiness and exhilaration to the city dwellers.

