Schools Holiday today in Kerala due to heavy rains!

Following the India Meteorological Department's prediction of continued heavy showers in Kerala, district collectors of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Thrissur have declared a one-day holiday for all schools today, July 17. This is done to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers in the affected areas.

The holiday applies to all schools, colleges, and other educational centers, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and tuition centers. However, any previously scheduled examinations will proceed as planned, minimizing disruptions to academic schedules.

The IMD has declared an orange warning for four districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode - expecting 15-20 cm of heavy rainfall. Six other districts, including Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Alappuzha, have been placed under a yellow alert with an expected rainfall of 7-15 cm.

The weather department has issued a warning about strong winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph that are expected to dominate Kerala till July 20. Fishermen have been advised against going out to sea along Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts till July 19.

Safety Precautions

The general public is requested to be vigilant, particularly in the districts that are under orange alert. The people are asked to keep themselves updated with the latest weather information and adhere to safety instructions to avoid risks.

Affected Districts

The orange alert districts are:

Kasaragod

Kannur

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Yellow alert districts are:

Malappuram

Palakkad

Thrissur

Ernakulam

Idukki

Alappuzha

Latest Updates

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain all over Kerala until July 22. The people are requested to keep track of further developments and follow official advice to keep themselves safe.

