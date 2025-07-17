July 17 - Holiday for Schools, Colleges in DK, Udipi in Karnataka Due to Heavy Rain

Due to continuous heavy rains along the coast, the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared a holiday for anganwadis, primary, and high schools on Thursday, July 17.

In Udupi, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T K announced the closure as a precaution. However, pre-university and degree colleges will remain open.

In neighbouring Dakshina Kannada, all anganwadis, government-aided, unaided primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges will be closed on July 17.

The holiday was declared after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, predicting moderately heavy rain in the region over the next 24 hours.

The Udupi administration has also advised fishermen to stay away from the sea due to rough weather conditions.