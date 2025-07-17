Krishna Shroff hopes to connect more deeply with father Jackie Shroff’s values through ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Krishna Shroff is set to make her reality show debut with the upcoming series “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” and she hopes the experience will bring her closer to the values her father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has always stood for.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the star kid shared that her father, Jackie Shroff, is actually more excited than anyone else about participation in the rural-based reality show. When asked about her father’s reaction to her taking up “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” Krishna said, “He’s actually more excited than anyone else. This kind of lifestyle—simple living and minimalism—is exactly how he prefers to live. So, he’s thrilled. I think after this experience, I’ll be able to relate to his values even more deeply.”

“As for my brother, he keeps asking me, “Are you sure you want to do this?” because he knows the kind of lifestyle I lead. But I think I’m going to surprise him. He’ll be proud of me.”

Talking about what drew her to "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon", Krishna Shroff shared, “I think with this show, there’s such a great opportunity to learn. I’m entering this journey with an open mind and an open heart. I'm excited to embrace it fully and pick up life skills and experiences that I can bring back and apply in my daily life. I'm especially looking forward to learning not just from the villagers we’ll be interacting with, but also from the other women on the show. They are such strong, independent individuals, and I believe there’s so much to take away from their journeys as well.”

Speaking about what she anticipates to be the toughest part of the experience, the fitness enthusiast mentioned, “Cooking, definitely! It’s something very new and unfamiliar to me. But I think that’s what will make it entertaining for the audience—to see urban women like us try to navigate such situations. At the end of the day, we’re doing this to entertain, and if it brings a few laughs, then we’re doing our job right. But I also believe there’s so much to learn along the way, and I hope we all come out of it better for it.”

Zee TV’s upcoming unconventional reality show, “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” will feature 11 self-reliant urban women stepping away from their modern lifestyles to immerse themselves in the challenges of rural India.

The show will be hosted by ‘Roadies’ fame Rannvijay Singha.

