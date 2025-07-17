Mangalore Rain: Holiday for Schools and Colleges in Coastal Karnataka on July 17

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the coastal areas, a holiday has been declared for schools and PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, July 17.

With nonstop rains lashing the coast, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has announced a holiday for schools and PU colleges on July 17 (Thursday). The decision was taken after rains intensified on Wednesday evening, prompting the District Collector to issue the holiday order.

In Udupi district as well, schools up to high school level have been given a holiday. Earlier on Wednesday, schools and colleges in Ullal and Bantwal taluks were also closed due to the rain.

The region has been experiencing heavy downpours for the past four days, leading to a drop in temperatures and cold weather conditions. Although there was a brief break from rain on Wednesday afternoon, showers picked up again by the evening. Rivers are overflowing, and low-lying areas are at risk of flooding.

Even without strong winds or lightning, the continuous rainfall has reminded people of the old monsoon days. Just like the rains in the Western Ghats, the coastal belt too has been receiving relentless showers, causing residents to shiver in the cold.