South Korea: FM nominee Cho vows active response to Trump's calls for tariffs, 'modernising' alliance

Seoul, July 17 (IANS) South Korea's Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun vowed Thursday to actively respond to US demands for higher tariffs and "modernising" the alliance by closely consulting with the Donald Trump administration in a way that would mutually benefit both countries.

Speaking before the National Assembly in a confirmation hearing on his appointment, Cho also said he will work to create a path to resume dialogue with North Korea, while continuing efforts toward the North's denuclearisation.

"I will actively respond to pressing issues, such as (US) tariffs and the modernisation of the alliance. We will push for greater cooperation across all areas, including the economy, military, security and advanced science and technology," Cho said in his opening remarks.

His remarks came as South Korea is striving to make a deal with the Trump administration to secure exemptions or relief to the 25 per cent reciprocal and sectoral tariffs before they take effect on August 1, as set by Trump's office.

The phrase "modernising the alliance" has been used by the Trump administration, as it calls on allies and partners to boost their defence spending and shoulder a larger share of the defence burden, reports Yonhap news agency.

"(The ministry) will maintain close communication with the Trump administration and further strengthen the Korea-US alliance in a way that benefits both countries," he said.

In line with the Lee Jae Myung government's approach, Cho said he will work to create a path to resume dialogue with North Korea through close coordination with the United States.

"We will pursue denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and seek to establish peace in the region in parallel, through a phased and practical approach," Cho said.

Cho said he will work to strengthen the alliance with Washington and trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan, while continuing efforts to encourage constructive roles from China and Russia.

Cho also pledged to work closely with China and Japan to hold a three-way summit among their leaders within this year as planned.

Bilaterally, he will seek to coordinate with Tokyo to respond to shared geopolitical challenges, while continuing to address "with patience" unresolved wartime history issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Cho said he will step up communication with China to develop ties in a more "mature" manner, but will respond firmly to sovereign issues, like the row over Chinese steel structures in the overlapping sea zone in the Yellow Sea.

As the government strongly condemns the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Cho said he will work closely with the international community to make sure that their alignment does not undermine peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.