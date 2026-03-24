Telangana EV Policy: 20% Cut for Govt Employees

In a major step towards promoting eco-friendly transportation, the Telangana government has introduced an innovative initiative offering significant discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) for its employees. Through direct negotiations with manufacturers, the state has secured price reductions of up to 20% on select electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

This initiative is designed to make EVs more affordable while encouraging a shift towards cleaner mobility, without placing any additional financial burden on the state through subsidies.

Key Highlights of the Scheme

Under this program, government employees can benefit from substantial savings, with potential reductions of up to ₹4 lakh per household. More than 5 lakh employees across the state are expected to gain from this offer.

What sets this model apart is that it relies on bulk procurement discussions with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), rather than traditional subsidy-based approaches.

Partnerships with EV Manufacturers

The state has already signed agreements with several leading EV companies, including Mahindra Electric, Ola Electric, Gravton Motors, and Ather Energy. Discussions are also ongoing with Tata EV and other manufacturers to widen the range of available options.

What Makes This Initiative Different?

Unlike conventional EV policies that focus on tax benefits or subsidies, Telangana’s approach provides direct price reductions at the time of purchase. This ensures immediate financial relief for buyers and makes EV ownership more practical for daily use.

The program also identifies government employees as early adopters, aiming to create a ripple effect that encourages wider public acceptance of electric vehicles.

Existing EV Policy Benefits

In addition to the new discount scheme, the state continues to offer full exemptions on road tax and registration fees. These benefits apply to a wide range of vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, taxis, auto-rickshaws, goods carriers, buses, and tractors.

Government Push for EV Adoption

The initiative follows a directive from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who has instructed all government departments to prioritise electric vehicles for official use. Even hired vehicles operating in core urban areas are expected to transition to EVs.

Telangana has already deployed over 2,800 electric buses in its public transport network, highlighting its commitment to sustainable transportation.

Expansion of Charging Infrastructure

To support the growing number of EVs, the government plans to expand charging facilities across the state. Charging stations will be installed at key locations such as the Secretariat, district and mandal offices, and public parking areas.

Private businesses are also being encouraged to set up charging points at hotels, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and public parks.

Reducing Pollution in Cities

As part of its broader environmental strategy, the state aims to convert nearly 1 lakh auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles using retrofit kits. Combined with the increasing number of electric buses, this move is expected to significantly reduce urban air pollution, particularly in Hyderabad.

Vision for the Future

The Telangana government is working towards becoming a major hub for electric vehicle usage and manufacturing. By promoting EV adoption, the state aims to attract investments, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and ensure cleaner air for its residents.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that empowering government employees to adopt EVs will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. He also noted that ongoing discussions with additional manufacturers will further enhance choices and technology for consumers.

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