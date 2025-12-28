Sankranti Holidays in Telangana Schools Likely to Be Extended in 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana government may extend Sankranti vacation holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts in 2026 following requests from teacher unions, who have flagged practical challenges linked to overlapping festivals.

According to the academic calendar issued by the state education department, schools are currently scheduled to observe Sankranti holidays from January 11 to January 15, 2026. However, the break may continue beyond these dates as two important festivals — Kanumu on January 16 and Shab-e-Meraj on January 17 — fall immediately after the notified vacation period.

Though Kanumu and Shab-e-Meraj are classified as optional holidays, teacher associations argue that a large number of parents may choose not to send their children to school on these days. They fear that reopening schools on January 16 or 17 could result in poor student attendance and administrative inconvenience.

In a formal representation to the state government, unions have urged officials to extend the Sankranti break up to January 18. They point out that reopening schools for one or two days between festivals and the weekend would interrupt academic momentum and place unnecessary pressure on both teachers and students. With January 19 falling on a Monday, unions believe it would be more practical for schools to resume regular classes from that date.

School managements are also closely monitoring the situation, as any extension in holidays could impact the academic schedule later in the term. As per the calendar, Formative Assessment-4 must be completed by February 7 for Class X students, while Classes I to IX are required to finish the assessment by February 28.

So far, the state government has not issued any official order on revising the Sankranti holiday schedule. Parents, teachers, and students across Telangana are now waiting for a formal announcement to confirm whether the vacation period will indeed be extended.