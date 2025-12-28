New OTT Releases This Week, Dec 24–31: Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5 full list

The final week of 2025 is turning into a streaming festival as leading OTT platforms line up some of their biggest titles of the year. Whether you are planning a quiet Christmas weekend at home or a long New Year binge, Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5 have ensured there is something for every kind of viewer, from grand historical epics and emotional family dramas to international thrillers, documentaries and comedy specials.

This week also stands out for long-awaited releases like the remastered Baahubali – The Epic, the emotional finale of Stranger Things 5 – Part II, and multiple multi-language films making their digital premieres. Here is your complete OTT guide with separate listings for each movie and series, including their release dates and streaming platforms.

Baahubali – The Epic

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 25, 2025

SS Rajamouli’s iconic two-part Baahubali saga is remastered and edited into one seamless 3 hour 43 minute cinematic experience. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, the epic allows fans to relive Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali’s journey in one sitting.

Andhra King Taluka

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 25, 2025

Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse headline this emotional Telugu drama about a fallen superstar who finds redemption through a devoted fan.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 26, 2025

Milap Zaveri’s obsessive romantic thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in a dark tale of love, power and manipulation.

Stranger Things 5 – Part II

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26, 2025 (6:30 AM IST)

The final three episodes bring the globally loved series to a dramatic end as Eleven and the Hawkins gang face Vecna one last time.

Revolver Rita

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26, 2025

Keerthy Suresh plays a woman forced into action after gang violence disrupts her peaceful life. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Paradise (Malayalam)

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran star in this intense relationship drama set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s crisis.

Middle Class (Tamil)

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: December 24, 2025

A light-hearted family drama about a man dreaming of escaping city life to pursue simple farming dreams.

Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26, 2025

Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu deliver powerful performances in this National Award-winning Malayalam family drama.

Cover-Up

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26, 2025

A documentary on legendary journalist Seymour Hersh, chronicling how he exposed some of the world’s biggest scandals.

The Copenhagen Test

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 28, 2025

Simu Liu headlines this sci-fi espionage thriller that blends intelligence warfare with psychological drama.

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 30, 2025

Ricky Gervais returns with a brutally honest stand-up special tackling life, death and modern absurdities.

Cashero

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26, 2025

A Korean superhero series where a man’s strength depends on how much cash he carries in his pocket.

Goodbye June

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 24, 2025

Kate Winslet’s directorial debut starring Helen Mirren, focusing on grief, healing and family reunion during Christmas.