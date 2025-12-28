Year-End OTT Watchlist 2025: New Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam Movies Streaming Now

The fourth week of December has turned out to be a busy one for streaming services, with close to two dozen new titles debuting across platforms. From high-profile franchise finales and gripping thrillers to regional dramas, documentaries and comedy specials, OTT libraries are being refreshed with diverse content for holiday binge-watching.

Below is a language-wise guide to the latest English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Korean releases that are now available to stream this week.

New OTT Releases in English

1. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Ken Goldin’s reality series returns with bigger auctions, rare pop-culture memorabilia and global expansion, as bidding wars touch record-breaking figures.

2. 100 Nights of Hero

Platform: Prime Video (Rent)

This period-set drama revolves around a sharp-witted maid who spins stories each night to outwit a cruel bet between powerful men.

3. Nuremberg

Platform: Prime Video (Rent)

Set after World War II, the film portrays intense psychological exchanges between psychiatrist Dr Douglas Kelley and Nazi leader Hermann Göring, starring Rami Malek and Russell Crowe.

4. Goodbye June

Platform: Netflix

Directed by Kate Winslet, the emotional drama shows estranged siblings reuniting to spend final moments with their terminally ill mother.

5. Tom Segura: Teacher

Platform: Netflix

Tom Segura is back with a new stand-up special where he explores modern-day frustrations with his signature dark humour.

6. Christmas Gameday

Platform: Netflix

NFL action moves to streaming this festive season with special live matches for American football enthusiasts.

7. Cover-Up

Platform: Netflix

A documentary chronicling investigative journalist Seymour Hersh and his groundbreaking exposés of political and military scandals.

8. Stranger Things – Season 5, Volume 2

Platform: Netflix

The concluding episodes raise the stakes as Eleven and her friends prepare for their ultimate confrontation with Vecna.

9. Members Only: Palm Beach

Platform: Netflix

A reality series offering an inside look into the opulent yet scandal-filled lives of elite Palm Beach social circles.

10. Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Platform: Netflix

Ricky Gervais delivers sharp commentary on life and death in his latest stand-up special.

11. Nobody 2

Platform: JioHotstar

Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell in this action sequel where a family holiday turns deadly.

12. Sicily Express

Platform: Netflix

An Italian comedy miniseries about two friends who stumble upon a dumpster with the power to teleport them between cities.

New OTT Releases in Telugu

1. 11:11

Platform: aha Video

A filmmaker’s life changes when a smartwatch lets him revisit his past, leading to unexpected consequences.

2. Andhra King Taluka

Platform: Netflix

The story of a die-hard fan whose devotion to a superstar forces him to confront harsh truths about fame.

3. Baahubali: The Epic

Platform: Netflix

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster saga is now available as a combined remastered feature running nearly four hours.

New OTT Releases in Tamil

1. Middle Class

Platform: ZEE5

A family drama capturing the struggles of financial pressure and clashing expectations in a middle-class household.

2. Rajini Gaang

Platform: Prime Video & Simply South

A supernatural romantic thriller where a bride’s possession sparks a terrifying chain of events.

3. Revolver Rita

Platform: Netflix

A dark comedy about a woman whose life spirals after a gangster’s accidental death sets off chaos.

New OTT Releases in Hindi

1. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Platform: ZEE5

A psychological drama following a man whose obsession with an actress leads him down a destructive path.

Korean Releases

1. Cashero

Platform: Netflix

A government employee gains superpowers linked to the cash in his wallet, forcing him to fight crime at a heavy personal cost.

2. Made in Korea

Platform: Netflix

A gritty political thriller set in the 1970s involving smuggling rackets, power struggles and covert operations.

3. I DOL I

Platform: Netflix

A legal drama where a defence lawyer teams up with a fan to protect a K-pop idol accused of murder.

With franchise finales, festive specials and compelling regional stories, this week’s OTT slate caters to every kind of viewer — whether you prefer thrillers, family dramas or laugh-out-loud comedy.