Holiday Stretch: Over 40,000 Telangana Teachers on Leave on December 27

More than 40,000 government teachers across Telangana went on leave in a single day, creating significant disruptions in classroom instruction. According to senior officials in the Education Department, the mass absenteeism occurred on Saturday, December 27, as teachers extended their break by aligning it with the long holiday sequence.

This year, December 25 (Christmas) and December 26 (Boxing Day) provided a convenient holiday cluster. With December 28 falling on a Sunday, many teachers opted to bridge the gap by taking leave on the intervening Saturday. Officials noted that for several teachers, this was also an opportunity to utilize their remaining Casual Leaves (CLs) before the end of the calendar year, making the extended holiday period even more appealing.

Out of the state’s 1.12 lakh government teachers, nearly 33 percent were reportedly absent on Saturday alone. As a result, regular lessons were affected in many government schools, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where staffing levels are already limited. Several headmasters confirmed that they had to either merge classes or cancel scheduled lessons because of inadequate teacher availability.

Education authorities acknowledged the pattern and attributed the unusually high leave count to the extended holiday season. They further stated that while availing CLs is a legitimate right, the department will review the impact to ensure that academic schedules are not severely affected during future holiday periods.

The incident highlights how a clustered holiday calendar can significantly influence workforce attendance, especially in sectors dependent on daily manpower.