Thalapathy Vijay Bids Farewell to Cinema at Jana Nayagan Pre-Release Event

Actor Vijay on Sunday confirmed that he will not act in films anymore, marking the end of his acting career. The announcement was made during a public event where the actor addressed fans and industry members.

During his speech, Vijay became emotional while thanking his supporters for their long-standing support. He said, “My fans gave up everything for me, and now I am giving up movies for them.” The statement was received with loud applause from the audience.

The actor also interacted with fans on stage by singing and performing a short dance to one of his popular steps, popularly known as the ‘Thalapathy Katcheri’ move.

Vijay’s final film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, is scheduled to release during the Sankranthi/Pongal festival on January 9. The film has generated significant pre-release interest in trade circles, with expectations of strong box office collections.

The film will face competition from ‘Parashakti’, which is slated to release on January 10. With both films arriving during the festive period, the box office performance of the two releases will be closely watched.