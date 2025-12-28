YS Jagan’s Heartfelt Tribute to Ratan Tata on His Birth Anniversary, Calls Him ‘Jewel of India’

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on the occasion of his birth anniversary, recalling his influential role in shaping modern Indian industry and inspiring generations with his values.

Taking to social media platform X, Jagan described the former Tata Group chairman as the “Jewel of India”, highlighting how his entrepreneurial vision propelled Indian business onto the global stage.

“Paying tributes to ‘Jewel of India’ Shri Ratan Tata Ji on his birthday, whose entrepreneurship took Indian industry to a global level. His simplicity, philanthropy, and legacy continue to guide us,” Jagan wrote.

Ratan Tata, widely respected for his transformative leadership, is credited with expanding the Tata Group’s global footprint, bringing international brands to India, and championing affordable innovation — from the Tata Nano to the group’s aviation ventures. Beyond business, his philanthropic contributions to healthcare, education, science and national welfare have earned him enduring admiration.

Jagan’s message comes as tributes pour in nationwide, with political leaders, industrialists and citizens remembering Tata’s lasting impact on the country’s economic and social fabric.