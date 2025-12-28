Prabhas Calls The Raja Saab a Grandmother–Grandson Story at Pre-Release Event

Actor Prabhas has described his upcoming film The Raja Saab as a heartfelt grandmother–grandson story, revealing that veteran actress Zarina Wahab plays the role of his grandmother in the movie.

Speaking at the film’s pre-release event held on Saturday, Prabhas said that he was so engrossed in Zarina Wahab’s dubbing sessions that he often forgot about his own scenes.

“While my grandmother was delivering her dialogues, I completely forgot about my own scenes and kept watching hers. In this film, not just me, my grandmother is also a hero. It is truly a grandmother–grandson story,” he said.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is positioned as a horror-comedy entertainer. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory and is set to release in theatres on January 9 as a Sankranti special.

Recalling the journey of the project, Prabhas said that the idea of working on a fun entertainer emerged after repeated discussions with director Maruthi about doing action films.

“Every time Maruthi and I met, we were only talking about action films. I wanted to make something purely entertaining for fans, and finally this horror-comedy was locked. I have become a big fan of Maruthi garu’s writing. I even asked him jokingly whether he wrote the climax with a pen or with a gun,” Prabhas said.

He went on to credit producer TG Vishwa Prasad as the backbone of the project, noting that the film was made over three years despite budget overruns.

“Even when the costs went beyond what we planned, we were worried, but he never panicked. That courage is rare,” Prabhas added.

The actor also praised music director Thaman for delivering powerful background music and lauded cinematographer Karthik, along with action choreographers Ram–Laxman and Salman Masters, for their technical brilliance.

Director Maruthi, speaking at the event, said that Prabhas’ global recognition after Baahubali continues to surprise him.

“When we were shooting in a small town in South Africa, even the locals recognized Prabhas garu. That is the impact of Rajamouli garu’s pan-India vision, which is benefiting the entire industry,” he said.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad described The Raja Saab as the biggest project made by People Media Factory so far. “This is the biggest film we have done with the biggest star, built with three years of dedication,” he said.

The event was attended by creative producer SKN, producer Y. Ravi Shankar, Mythri distributor Shashidhar, North Indian distributor Anil Thadani, and several other industry figures.

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