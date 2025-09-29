Saddula Bathukamma 2025: Date, Significance, and Celebrations in Telangana

Saddula Bathukamma, the climax day of Telangana's colorful floral festival, will be celebrated on September 29–30, 2025. This festival falls on Ashwayuja Shuddha Ashtami and Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri. In certain areas, the celebrations can also stretch to October 11, 2025, celebrated with fervor and traditional devotion.

About the Bathukamma Festival 2025

Bathukamma, which in Telugu is also referred to as Batukamma Panduga, means "Mother Goddess, incarnate." The festival begins on September 21, 2025 (Bhadrapada Amavasya) and ends with Saddula Bathukamma on September 29–30. It is in honor of Goddess Gauri (Gauramma) and is a most dear cultural and religious event in Telangana.

During the festival, women prepare intricate flower arrangements, perform devotional rituals, and take part in cultural performances to showcase Telangana's rich heritage. Saddula Bathukamma is the grand finale, with communities coming together in celebration and worship.

Traditional Offerings: Naivedyam and Palaharam

One of the main features of Saddula Bathukamma is the preparation and offering of five traditional rice preparations, known as Saddhi, as sacred Naivedyam to Goddess Gauri. These preparations are:

Perugu Saddhi: Curd rice

Chinthapandu Pulihora Saddhi: Tamarind rice

Nimmakaya Saddhi: Lemon rice

Kobbari Saddhi: Coconut rice

Nuvvula Saddhi: Sesame rice

Not only are these dishes a culinary treat, but they also have spiritual value, representing devotion and thanks to the Goddess.

Cultural Significance of Saddula Bathukamma

Saddula Bathukamma is performed with majesty, particularly in Hyderabad, where rituals and cultural festivities are conducted on a large scale at sites such as the Hussainsagar Tank Bund. The festival is a mix of music, dance, and congregational prayers, depicting the cultural image and harmony of Telangana.

This is the eighth Bathukamma celebration following the establishment of Telangana, and the event is likely to have elaborate floral arrangements, procession, and congregational prayers for wellness, prosperity, and good health.

Why Saddula Bathukamma Is Unique

Being the final day of the Bathukamma festival, Saddula Bathukamma brings communities together in devotion, tradition, and celebration. It marries religious ritual with cultural festivities and is thus a special occasion that celebrates heritage, fosters community bonding, and celebrates spiritual life.

Saddula Bathukamma is more than a flower festival; it is a cultural spectacle that reflects the devotion, imagination, and community spirit of the Telangana people.

Also read: September 30 School Holiday or not?