Telangana Elections: MPTC and ZPTC Polls on October 23 and 27

The electoral battleground is heating up in Telangana as the Election Commission has announced the poll schedule for the upcoming civic body elections.

The State Election Commission announced that the first phase of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) polls will be conducted on October 23, while the second phase will be held on October 27.

Additionally, the Gram Panchayat polls will be held in three phases on October 31, November 4, and November 8.

The elections are being held to elect 5,749 MPTC members and 656 ZPTC members in 565 mandals across 31 districts of Telangana. The poll body announced that the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect immediately.

While the counting of votes for Gram Panchayat elections will begin on the same day after polling, results for the MPTC and ZPTC polls will be declared on November 11.

The Returning Officer will issue the election notice on October 9 for phase one of MPTC and ZPTC elections and on October 13 for phase two. For the Gram Panchayat elections, the notifications will be issued on October 17, 21, and 25.

The last date for filing nominations for phase one of MPTC and ZPTC polls will be October 11, and October 15 for phase two. Similarly, candidates can file nominations for the three phases of Gram Panchayat elections by October 17, 21, and 25.

There are a total of 81,61,984 voters and 15,302 polling stations in the state, the Election Commission revealed.