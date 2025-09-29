Asia Cup 2025 Chaos: Where Is the Trophy Now? Everything You Need to Know

The Asia Cup 2025 ended with an unexpected controversy after Team India declined to receive the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The incident turned what should have been a routine post-match presentation into a dramatic standoff that left players, officials and fans stunned.

According to those present at the ground, the confusion began soon after India’s victory over Pakistan in the final. When the presentation ceremony was scheduled to start, Indian players reportedly refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi, leading to more than an hour of uncertainty about whether the formal handover would go ahead. Match officials and broadcasters were left waiting as discussions continued behind the scenes.

Where is the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Now?

Eventually, the team agreed to attend the post-match event but avoided any interaction with the ACC chief. Kuldeep Yadav was named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, while Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Tournament award. Both accepted their honours without acknowledging Naqvi, who stood on the stage but refrained from handing over the trophies himself. The Indian players also skipped the customary medal acceptance and maintained distance from the PCB chairman throughout.

The situation escalated further when it emerged that the main trophy never reached the Indian dressing room. Reports suggest Mohsin Naqvi left the venue with the silverware in his possession. This unusual development triggered a wave of debate among fans and commentators, with many calling it an unprecedented moment in cricket’s modern era.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his surprise at the turn of events, telling media that he had “never seen anything like this before” in his career. Soon after, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a formal statement demanding that the trophy be sent to the team immediately. The board added that if the matter is not resolved, it will raise the issue during the ICC conference scheduled for November.

As of now, the trophy remains with Mohsin Naqvi, and the incident has cast a shadow over what should have been a celebratory night for Indian cricket. The standoff has also revived questions about the strained relationship between the BCCI and PCB, setting the stage for potential diplomatic discussions within the cricketing world’s top bodies.

Also read: Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Thrases Paksitan in Style, Tilak Varma Emerges Hero - Photos!