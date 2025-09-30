Telangana’s Konda Reddy Pally Sets Landmark as South India’s First 100 Per Cent Solar Village

In a milestone for renewable energy adoption, Konda Reddy Pally in Telangana has become South India’s first fully solar-powered village, transforming every home and government office into a producer of clean energy.

The village, with 514 households and 11 public service institutions, now runs entirely on solar power. A total installed capacity of 1,500 KW has been created through 480 rooftop solar units of 3 KW each for households and larger 60 KW systems for government services.

The ₹10.53 crore project was realized through multiple funding sources: ₹3.56 crore from central subsidies, ₹4.09 crore under CSR support from Premier Energies, and ₹2.59 crore for infrastructure upgrades.

Thanks to the initiative, every household is producing around 360 units of power monthly. Surplus electricity is sold to the grid at ₹5.25 per unit, converting villagers into regular income earners. In September alone, the village exported 1 lakh units, generating close to ₹5 lakh in earnings.

Officials said the project goes beyond meeting energy needs—it offers economic empowerment. The solar model has ensured self-reliance, reduced power dependency, and opened new avenues of income for villagers, says officers.

With this achievement, Konda Reddy Pally has become the second fully solarized village in India, setting a model for other rural communities in the region to follow.