Hyderabad Dry Day: Beef, Meat Shops and Liquor Outlets to Stay Shut on October 2

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued orders directing the closure of all slaughterhouses, meat and beef shops, as well as liquor outlets on October 2, which is observed across the country as Gandhi Jayanti.

This year, however, the directive has drawn particular attention as Dussehra also coincides with the same date.

In Telangana, the festival is traditionally marked by the consumption of meat and alcohol, making the GHMC’s decision a setback for many who consider these practices an integral part of the celebrations.

Despite initial uncertainty over the matter, the GHMC Standing Committee approved the proposal to impose a one-day ban under Section 533(B) of the GHMC Act, 1955. Orders to this effect were formally issued on Monday, September 29.

The civic body has instructed enforcement teams to ensure strict adherence to the directive and warned of stern action against anyone attempting to violate the rules or disturb the sanctity of Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti, along with other nationally significant days such as Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26), is routinely observed as a “dry day” across India, during which the sale of alcohol is prohibited.