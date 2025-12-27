Rakul Preet’s Brother Aman Preet Booked as A7 in Hyderabad Drugs Case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, has been named as an accused in a drugs-related case registered by the Hyderabad police. According to reports, Aman Preet has been listed as A7 in the FIR.

Police recently arrested Aman Preet’s close friend Nithin Singhania in connection with alleged drug peddling. Investigators believe Aman purchased drugs from Nikhil multiple times and may also have played a role beyond consumption. Sources indicate Aman allegedly procured drugs around five times this year, raising suspicions of his involvement in peddling activities as well. Aman reportedly paid over Rs 2 lakh for the purchase of drugs. As per reports, there are multiple transactions between Aman Preet Singh and the drug peddlers.

Police teams are currently searching for Aman Preet; however, his phone has reportedly been switched off, making contact difficult. Aman Preet Singh is into acting and real-estate business as well.

This is not the first time Aman Preet’s name has surfaced in a narcotics investigation. He was previously arrested by Narsingi police in an earlier drugs case, where he was believed to be an end user and was sent for counselling instead of facing prosecution.

Authorities are expected to issue further updates as the investigation progresses.