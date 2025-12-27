Hyderabad Weather: Telangana Shivers on 21st Straight Day of Cold Wave

Telangana continues to shiver as the cold wave stretches into its 21st consecutive day on December 27, 2025. Residents across the state woke up to biting cold, with several locations recording single-digit minimum temperatures.

Within the GHMC limits, HCU Serlingampally emerged as the coldest area, logging 9.9°C. It was followed by Moula Ali (10.7°C) and Alwal (10.8°C). Other cold-hit places included Rajendranagar and Macha Bollaram (11.1°C each), Gachibowli (11.2°C), Qutbullapur (11.4°C) and Shahpur Nagar (11.5°C).

Sivarampalle recorded 11.7°C, while West Maredpally stood at 11.8°C. Neredmet touched 12.2°C, whereas comparatively warmer zones such as Kapra (12.6°C), Asifnagar (12.9°C), Begumpet (13°C) and Nagole (13.2°C) stayed just above the chillier bracket.

Across the state, the cold tightened its grip. Ginnedari in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district reported the lowest temperature of 7.4°C. Kohir (Sangareddy) recorded 7.6°C, while Bheempoor (Adilabad) touched 8.8°C. Temperatures also dipped to 9.2°C in Moinabad (Rangareddy) and 9.4°C in Pothireddipet (Siddipet).

Similarly, Gandhari (Kamareddy) registered 9.7°C, Pembi (Nirmal) recorded 10°C, and Mominpet (Vikarabad) as well as Yeldurthy (Medak) reported 10.1°C each.

Despite the ongoing chill, there is some relief in sight. Forecasts suggest that the cold wave conditions are likely to ease from January 1, 2026, offering residents hope of milder weather as the new year begins.