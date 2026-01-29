January 30 Holiday in Mulugu District for Medaram Jatara – Full Details

The grand Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara, recognized as Asia’s largest tribal festival and often referred to as the “Telangana Kumbh Mela,” is being celebrated with unmatched devotion and grandeur. As the key ritual phases unfold and the arrival of the goddesses draws enormous crowds, the Mulugu District Administration has announced a district-wide public holiday on Friday to manage the heavy influx of pilgrims.

Taking into account the spiritual significance of the event and the rising number of devotees, Mulugu District Collector TS Divakar issued official orders declaring a holiday across the district. The decision aims to ensure smooth crowd control and provide devotees the opportunity to participate safely in the sacred celebrations.

District-Wide Holiday Announced

According to the official directive, all government offices, educational institutions, and local administrative bodies in Mulugu district will remain closed on Friday. However, essential services such as emergency departments, healthcare services, and treasury offices will function as usual.

To compensate for the local holiday, the district administration clarified that February 14, the second Saturday, will be treated as a working day for all government offices and schools within the district.

Tight Security and Special Arrangements for Devotees

To maintain safety and order during the massive gathering, authorities have deployed three layers of police security under the supervision of three Superintendents of Police (SPs). The administration has also ensured continuous monitoring of essential facilities, including drinking water supply, sanitation, medical services, and emergency response systems.

Special arrangements have been made near Jampanna Vagu, where thousands of devotees take a holy dip before offering prayers. Officials stated that all measures are in place to prevent inconvenience and ensure the smooth conduct of rituals.

Arrival of Saralamma Marks Key Ritual Phase

On Wednesday, the first major day of the festival, Medaram witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees. The ceremonial procession of Goddess Saralamma from Kannepalli temple to the sacred platforms (gaddelu) took place amidst intense devotion and traditional rituals.

Under the guidance of chief priest Kaka Sarayya, special prayers were conducted throughout the day. Local women decorated the pathways with vibrant floral designs, welcoming the goddess with cultural reverence. As Saralamma emerged from the temple around 7:40 PM, chants and devotional songs echoed across the region.

Amid rhythmic drumbeats, tribal horn sounds, and spiritual trances of Shiva Sattulu, priests carried the deity in a bamboo basket, crossing Jampanna Vagu before installing her alongside Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju at the sacred altar close to midnight.

Arrival of Sammakka to Mark Main Event

The festival’s most anticipated moment is scheduled for Friday evening, when Goddess Sammakka is set to arrive from Chilukalagutta to the main altar. Devotees believe her presence in the form of sacred turmeric symbolizes divine energy.

Lakhs of pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha are expected to gather to witness this historic ritual, turning Medaram into a massive spiritual congregation.

Also read: Medaram Jathara 2026: Demand for Statewide Holidays on January 30 & 31 in Telangana