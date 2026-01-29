UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Notification and Registration Schedule Expected Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the official notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 shortly on its official website. Once the notification is issued, the online registration process will begin, allowing eligible candidates to apply for the prestigious examination.

The notification was originally expected on January 14 but was delayed due to administrative reasons. As per the tentative schedule, the Civil Services Examination is slated to be conducted in May 2026.

After the notification is published, candidates will be able to access complete details related to the examination, including the total number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, and syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria

According to UPSC norms, candidates must be at least 21 years old and should not exceed 32 years of age as of the specified cutoff date. A graduate degree from a recognised university is mandatory. Candidates belonging to the general category are allowed a maximum of six attempts at the Civil Services Examination.

Application Fee

The application fee for UPSC CSE 2026 is Rs 100. Registration on the UPSC online portal is mandatory before filling out the application form.

How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below once the application window opens:

Visit the official website: upsconline.gov.in

Complete the one-time registration process

Fill in the UPSC CSE 2026 application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and save a copy of the application form for future reference

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the UPSC official website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the Civil Services Examination 2026.