Hyderabad Petrol Crisis: Covid Situation Back?

Nearly a month after fuel shortages triggered panic buying in Hyderabad, a similar situation resurfaced on Monday morning, April 27, 2026. Several petrol stations across the city witnessed an unexpected surge in demand, leading to long vehicle queues, traffic congestion, and temporary shutdowns.

At a Bharat Petroleum outlet in the Shaikpet area, the rush began early in the day. By around 9 a.m., two-wheelers and cars had already formed extended lines, spilling out onto nearby roads and affecting regular traffic flow.

As the crowd continued to grow, staff at the station were forced to regulate vehicle entry to manage the situation. Within a short period, the outlet stopped allowing additional vehicles due to mounting pressure and limited fuel availability.

The situation was not isolated. Several petrol pumps in nearby areas adopted similar measures, restricting access or temporarily halting operations. By approximately 10:30 a.m., many outlets had either shut down briefly or limited services, citing low fuel stock as the primary reason.

The sudden spike in demand has once again raised concerns among commuters, as memories of last month’s fuel disruption remain fresh. Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely to prevent further inconvenience and ensure steady fuel supply in the coming days.

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