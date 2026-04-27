TDP Goons Disrupt Sarat Uday’s Stand-Up Show in Bengaluru Over Old Jokes on Naidu & Lokesh

In a shocking display of TDP's intolerance spilling beyond state borders, a group of TDP supporters disrupted a stand-up comedy show by Hyderabad-based comedian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru, reportedly over jokes he had made nearly two years ago on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

The incident unfolded on Saturday (April 25) at a venue in Koramangala, where Uday had barely begun his set before being confronted mid-performance. What started as a seemingly casual interaction quickly turned hostile. A man from the audience, after briefly praising the comedian, pivoted to questioning him about a satirical video uploaded in December 2024—long before the current political climate intensified.

Within moments, the situation escalated. Two more individuals joined in, and soon a group of five to six men gathered near the stage, disrupting the show and creating an atmosphere of intimidation. Eyewitness accounts and video footage show the group raising slogans in support of the TDP and attempting to coerce the comedian into chanting political slogans, including “Jai TDP” and praises for party leaders. Uday reportedly refused to comply.

Despite informing the group that he had already apologised earlier for the controversial jokes—which were part of a broader satirical take on multiple political parties—the hecklers persisted. Under pressure and amid rising verbal abuse, the comedian was allegedly forced to issue another apology on stage, bringing the show to an abrupt halt.

Hyderabad: Angry supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disrupted a show of standup comidian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru and verbally abused the Hyderabad-based artist in the middle of his performance over jokes cracked on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over… pic.twitter.com/PKH7LB1VBy — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 26, 2026

The irony is hard to miss. The contentious video, titled “Andhra Politics”, did not single out any one party—it featured jokes on leaders across the political spectrum, including TDP, YSRCP, and Jana Sena. Yet, it is the reaction of a few self-proclaimed “protectors” of political pride that has now raised serious concerns about freedom of expression.

Even more alarming is the content of the viral footage. The group can reportedly be heard issuing what they called a “final warning,” cautioning Uday against making similar jokes in the future—a statement many view as nothing short of open intimidation.

That such incidents are now occurring outside Andhra Pradesh underscores a deeper issue: the growing tendency of political loyalists to take offense on behalf of their leaders and enforce silence through aggression. What was meant to be an evening of humour turned into a spectacle of coercion—one that reflects poorly on democratic values and the space for artistic expression.

If comedy — arguably the most democratic form of critique — can be throttled by mob and political pressures, it raises an uncomfortable question: is dissent, even in jest, no longer tolerable?

Senior journalist Revathi took to X to condemn the attack and wrote: "In a Democracy, Comedians Are The Biggest Villains! Continuing the national “tradition” of being enraged by stand-up comedians, TDP karyakarthas from Andhra Pradesh have stopped comedian Sharat Uday’s show in Bangalore for a stand-up comedy skit he did some TWO years ago."