Who is Priyanka Ala? New Hyderabad District Collector Profile

Priyanka Ala has assumed office as the new District Collector of Hyderabad following a major administrative reshuffle carried out by the Government of Telangana. A 2016-batch IAS officer, she steps into one of the most prominent administrative roles in the state.

She succeeds Hari Chandana Dasari, a 2010-batch officer who had been serving as Hyderabad Collector since June 2025. The reshuffle involved the transfer of nearly 30 IAS officers, reflecting a significant reorganisation within the state’s administrative framework.

What sets Priyanka Ala apart is her background in medicine. Before entering the civil services, she completed her MBBS degree and trained as a doctor. Her transition from healthcare to administration has helped her develop a unique perspective, especially in areas related to public health and governance.

Prior to her new assignment, Ala served as the Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad, where she handled key urban governance responsibilities in Hyderabad. She also gained valuable field experience as the District Collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem, managing district-level administration and addressing on-ground challenges.

Her familiarity with Telangana’s administrative and social landscape is considered a strong advantage as she takes charge of Hyderabad. The city, known for its rapid growth and complex civic needs, requires careful coordination across multiple departments and continuous monitoring of urban infrastructure.

Meanwhile, her predecessor Hari Chandana Dasari has been reassigned as Secretary to the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department, among other responsibilities, as part of the broader reshuffle.

As Priyanka Ala begins her tenure, expectations are high regarding how she will handle Hyderabad’s evolving challenges, including civic management, urban planning, and public service delivery. Her performance in this high-visibility role will be closely watched in the coming months.

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